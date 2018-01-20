Jan. 29 will be the first anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

On that fateful night, Alexandre Bissonnette shot and killed six Muslim worshippers in the mosque and injured 19 others.

Both the prime minister and the premier of Quebec referred to this as a terrorist attack. It appeared that Bissonnette was motivated by extreme-right white-nationalist views.

The deceased were Ibrahima Barry, 39, Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, Khaled Belkacemi, 60, Aboubaker Thabti, 44, Abdelkrim Hassane, 41, and Azzedine Soufiane, 57.

This tragedy shook Canadians, especially Muslims, to the core. It further fuelled a national discussion about Islamophobia.

In March, the House of Commons passed Motion 103, which called for a systematic study of racism and discrimination, including Islamophobia.

The motion did not receive support from all parties. The term "Islamophobia" did not sit well with those on the right of the political spectrum.

The hatred faced by Canadian Muslims still is not validated by all mainstream politicians, and as a result, Canadian Muslims find themselves the fodder of political bickering. In fact, prosecutors in Quebec have decided not to charge Bissonette with any terrorism-related charges.

Candles glow at the Manitoba Legislature during a vigil on Jan. 30, 2017. (Donna Lee/CBC) As the anniversary of the massacre draws near, some Muslim groups are calling for Jan. 29 to be designated a National Day of Remembrance and Action on Islamophobia. I believe these efforts are well-intentioned. They seek recognition of the suffering and pain that resulted from the attack, and the broader atmosphere of Islamophobia and increased hate crimes that troubles Canadian Muslims.

Islamophobia is real. I know it from first-hand experiences and from my work in the Muslim community.

The term is controversial because some people want it to be. It has, however, become the functional term when describing anti-Muslim bias, resentment or discrimination.

However, is designating Jan. 29 a special day to combat Islamophobia the best way forward?

More than 1,000 people walk from the Forks Market to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights following the Quebec City mosque shooting. (Austin Grabish/CBC) Muslim tradition deals with tragedy both spiritually and practically.

Spiritually, the Qur'an counsels us to acknowledge that ultimately, we "belong to God and to Him is our return." This principle has empowered Muslims to deal with tragedies, large and small, public and private, throughout their history.

Tragedies are painful and difficult, but are also opportunities for growth and learning.

Practically, Islamic tradition does not seek to memorialize tragedy and loss, but it rather seeks to help people draw lessons and move on with their lives. This is exemplified by the brief period of mourning and the encouragement towards quick burial.

Do we want families who suffered such a devastating loss to relive this painful memory every year?

People gather at the Manitoba Legislature to honour the six people killed and the 19 injured in the shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec. (Erin Brohman/CBC) Canadian Muslims should also be careful not to create a culture that emphasizes victimization. It will not be empowering and will not be healthy for the community in the long run.

We should also avoid a racialized view of our community. Canadian Muslims are a broad and diverse faith community, inclusive of many ethnicities and cultures, with values, concerns and aspirations that intersect with those of many other Canadians.

Muslims have a duty to work with other Canadians to deal with the reality of increased racism in our country and focus on healing those who have suffered from it for generations. This is the Islamic ethos, which calls Muslims to be "with the people," not distinct from them.

By seeking government designation for Jan. 29 as a day against Islamophobia, we are seeking official validation and recognition of our pain and suffering.

This may help create awareness and understanding, but it also may play into the pretense of diversity that awards to each their day of action or their awareness month, while largely maintaining the societal structures and currents that make us feel these days are needed in the first place.

The Winnipeg Grand Mosque opened its doors to people of all faiths for special prayers. (Lyza Sale/CBC) On Jan. 30, 2017, the day after the tragedy, I attended special prayers at the Winnipeg Grand Mosque. The mosque filled with hundreds of Canadians, from all walks of life, who came to share their pain, fears and hopes.

This is what we need: grassroots efforts to organically connect communities and citizens, so that when tragedy hits any one group, Canadians can embody the vision of community described in the Islamic spiritual tradition "as one body; when one limb hurts, the whole body reacts with sleeplessness and fever."

