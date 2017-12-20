A woman fought off an attempted purse snatching after being pushed onto a downtown Winnipeg sidewalk — while cars drove by and at least two people stood just steps away.

Just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 8, the woman was walking on Donald Street in front of the Canada Building, across from Giant Tiger, when a man walked up behind her, shoved her to the ground and tried to pull the purse away.

The woman held tight and the man, finally frustrated, ran off.

Surveillance video shows at least two people standing nearby and cars in the curb lane, close to the scuffle.

"Certainly, we wouldn't want anyone to put themselves at risk by stepping into a situation where they could possibly be injured," said police spokesman Const. Jay Murray. "Our first advice is to call police and say there is an emergency happening.

"They should only physically step in if they feel safe to do so."

Murray said the 911 call about the attempted robbery came from a security officer working at a building in the area.

Because there were a number of possible witnesses, the police service's major crimes unit asks anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The attacker is described as being in his 30s and about 5-foot-10, with a medium build, weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a black tuque with flames around it, a black jacket with Canada written in red letters on the back and dark jeans.