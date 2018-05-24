RCMP are investigating after finding one person dead in a home that caught fire in a northwestern Manitoba First Nation earlier this week.

Mounties were called to a house that was fully engulfed by fire on Amisk Drive in Pukatawagan First Nation, about 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg, at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Five people escaped before the blaze got out of control, but one person was found dead in the home after the fire was put out.

RCMP continue to investigate with help from the office of the fire commissioner.

