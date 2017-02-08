Another Winnipegger says he was scammed by people selling $700 pug puppies on Kijiji — but he managed to get his dog after fighting back.

James Carter met with the sellers in October and put down a $400 deposit on a little black pug. But a few days later, he noticed different ads online, selling the very same dog.

He sent the seller a message under a different name and arranged another meeting. When he arrived for the meeting, Carter offered up the remainder of his balance and demanded the dog be handed over.

"I said, 'If you have a problem with it you can call the police. In fact, I have a better idea — why don't I phone the police and I'll get them to come right now figure out this situation,'" Carter said.

"She didn't know what to say, so I grabbed the pug and we walked out."

He has since contacted police to warn them about the scammers, and cautions people to be careful when buying online.

Carter called CBC News after hearing the story of Colleen Garrett, who experienced a similar situation in December after finding a pug for sale on Kijiji.

Garrett said the seller was asking $1,000 for the dogs but ended up accepting an offer of $900. The following day she met the seller and saw the litter of five-week-old puppies.

Garrett paid a $400 deposit and the seller said the pup would be weaned from its mother by Jan. 28.

Just before the dog was supposed to be picked up, Garrett received an email from the seller, asking her to wait two more days before picking the pup up. When Garrett went to the home on Jan. 30, nobody answered the door.

She said text messages and phone calls to the seller have also gone unanswered.

A Winnipeg police spokesperson told CBC they have not received any complaints about a pug scam so far.