Manitoba's public-sector unions say the Progressive Conservative government is eyeing big cuts to the civil service without allowing labour leaders to provide input on how else to improve the province's financial straits.

"We want to work constructively with the province to find a balanced approach … without doing irreparable harm to our schools, hospitals and other public services," says a statement from the Manitoba Federation of Labour.

"But it seems Premier [Brian] Pallister is more focused on cuts to public services and reopening signed contracts than protecting those services and the people who deliver them."

The province has raised the idea of reduced work weeks, predetermined wage settlements, changes to pensions and the reopening of collective agreements for public-sector workers.

On Jan. 5, Finance Minister Cameron Friesen met briefly with union leaders to ask them to participate in what they called a Fiscal Working Group that would explore solutions to balance the province's budget.

But on Feb. 9, one day before the group's first meeting, a government official emailed the labour federation, saying the group would no longer consider options to improve the government's fiscal situation but would focus only on the "narrow legislative intentions" around the service cuts, the federation of labour said in its statement on Friday.

"By denying basic financial information and changing the parameters of any conversations with government, the premier and minister of finance are preventing labour from participating in a meaningful consultation," the statement said.

Pallister, Friesen not available for comment

A spokeswoman for the province said the premier is on the road and Friesen is also travelling so they won't comment on the matter.

Instead, she released the following statement, blaming the previous NDP government:

"Our government inherited serious financial challenges and unsustainable expenditure growth. As we address these issues and consider options including legislation, we have reached out to union leadership to secure views and constructive feedback.

"This is occurring through a respectful and ongoing process being co-ordinated through public service officials and union leaders. Government is not going to bypass this direct dialogue through premature public comments about potential outcomes."

Government letter to labour group

CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content

On mobile? Read the letter here.