A motion calling on the province to hold a public inquiry into the decision-making processes at Winnipeg city hall.

The Executive Policy Committee voted on the motion, which Bowman calls "absolutely critical to public interest," on Wednesday morning.

The motion comes after a series of CBC investigative stories about breach-of-trust allegations against former Winnipeg CAO Phil Sheegl in connection to the new Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.

"The allegations that have recently become public are very damaging to public trust in city hall, and we need to restore that public trust and a public inquiry will help us achieve that," said Bowman.

Winnipeg's police headquarters opened in June. The purchase of the former Canada Post building and its renovation has cost $214 million to date. (CBC)

The RCMP allege Sheegl was given a $200K "secret commission" by the owner of Caspian Construction for showing him favour in awarding the contract to transform a former Canada Post complex into the new Winnipeg Police Service HQ.

Sheegl then shared the money with the city's former mayor, the RCMP allege.

No charges have been laid and the allegations have yet to be proven in court.

Bowman's motion asks the Manitoba government "to conduct a broad systemic examination of all processes and procedures affecting the conduct of business between elected officials and senior public service members employed by the city and parties with whom the city may conduct business."

"The city is limited and restricted in its ability to conduct broad, systemic reviews, and a public inquiry is the single, most effective tool available to determine facts that can then assist us in strengthening and improving city processes and procedures at the City of Winnipeg," Bowman said.

"The ongoing RCMP investigation, as well as the many different audits already undertaken, does not broadly examine decision-making and other actions that led to and affected a number of significant civic projects of public interest.

"Many questions remain regarding the disclosure of results of such decision-making and activities, and a public inquiry can help determine these answers and help us improve our processes here at city hall."