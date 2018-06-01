Manitoba Hydro pushes back against Public Utilities Board on-reserve rate freeze

Manitoba Hydro is challenging a measure introduced last month meant to keep electricity rates from rising on First Nations as a provincewide rate increase comes into effect.

In the rate increase ruling in May, the Public Utilities Board approved a general rate increase of 3.6 per cent in Manitoba that was supposed to take effect Friday.

It also ordered the creation of an "on-reserve residential customer class" that would freeze rates on First Nations in 2018-19, and said it had jurisdiction to do so under the Hydro Act because the First Nation customer class "is not defined solely on the basis of the region of the province in which customers are located."

Hydro disagrees, and in a legal application for review, the Crown corporation argues the PUB has no grounds to create the on-reserve affordability program.

"The PUB has exceeded its jurisdiction and made error in law," the application for review says.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is threatening Manitoba Hydro with legal action if it doesn't withdraw its objection to the Public Utility Board's recommendation, which the assembly describes as an "important step towards alleviating energy poverty."

"At a time when Manitoba Hydro and governments are constantly talking about reconciliation, it's unfortunate that they would try to overturn this important decision," the AMC said in a statement.

Hydro applied in 2017 to hike rates by 7.9 per cent this year but was turned down by the utilities board.

CBC News has reached out to Manitoba Hydro for comment.