Manitoba Hydro electricity price will go up 3.6% in 2018-19
Public Utilities Board sets increase at less than half of what was requested by Manitoba Hydro
Manitoba's Public Utilities Board is allowing a 3.6 per cent increase for average electricity rates in 2018-19.
The rise in customers' bills is nowhere near the 7.9 per cent increase the Crown corporation asked for when it made the application to the PUB last year.
However, the board has suggested the province help the utility with its beleaguered balance sheet.
The PUB made a number of recommendations and orders aimed at both Hydro and the province.
Those include suggesting the province create bill affordability programs to assist lower-income customers, funded by revenues from the Keeyask generating station.
The PUB also ordered the creation of a new "First Nation on-reserve residential customer class." Those Manitobans who fall into the new customer class will not receive an increase in electricity rates in 2018.
It also recommended that the Progressive Conservative provincial government to suspend the collection of approximately $900 million in revenue from the Bipole III transmission line over the next 13 years.
The PUB also recommends that the government transfer some revenues from its soon-to-be-introduced carbon tax to Manitoba Hydro to lower potential future electricity rate increases.
Almost the entire board of Manitoba Hydro resigned in March over issues with Premier Brian Pallister. The board and then chair Sandy Riley said they needed to meet with Pallister to address dire financial issues at the Crown corporation but they couldn't secure a meeting.
Pallister told the media the board quit over a disagreement on a contract Hydro made with the Manitoba Metis Federation.
The PC government appointed five new members to the Hydro board, but new chair Marina James has yet to speak publicly about the condition of the Crown corporation or the direction the new board will take the company.
