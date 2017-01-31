Highway 10 north of Brandon was closed for a short period of time Monday afternoon after a truck caught fire at a propane depot just outside the city.

Emergency crews were called to the Heritage Co-op propane centre just north of Brandon at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, RCMP said.

RCMP cleared everyone away from the scene and Mounties and Brandon Police Service officers shut down the highway due to the risk from the fire near combustible propane.

Firefighters quickly put the propane truck fire out and the highway was opened about 30 minutes later, RCMP said.

No one was hurt and RCMP said the fire isn't considered suspicious.