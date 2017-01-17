The Canadian Centre for Child Protection has a new tool in its fight against child sexual abuse material on the internet.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg-based agency introduced Project Arachnid, an automated system that searches links on websites previously reported to Cybertip.ca.

It looks for child sexual abuse material and detects where the images and videos are publicly available on the internet. A notice is then sent to the provider hosting the content to request its removal.

"We know from survivors who, as children, had their sexual abuse recorded, that coming to terms with the ongoing sharing of their abuse images and its public accessibility can be one of the most difficult aspects of the abuse to overcome," said a release from CCCP.

"We believe the most important outcome of Project Arachnid will be the psychological relief offered to survivors that have had no control over the distribution and ongoing sharing of their recorded sexual abuse.

"For the first time, we are offering survivors some comfort in knowing there is a system solely designed to find and trigger the removal of this illegal content."

Day-in and day-out, child abuse survivors must manage the ongoing impact of knowing their imagery has been recorded and shared online. By curbing the public availability of that, it helps address the very real fear that someone they know may come across one of those images, CCCP said of Project Arachnid.

"For those unidentified children whose abuse continues or those children whose abuse has been newly identified, using Project Arachnid to detect and send notices for removal can help prevent their sexual abuse recordings from becoming popularly traded on the Internet," CCCP said.

"If content is removed quickly, it ultimately makes it more difficult to find."

The innovative tool detects content at a speed exponentially faster than current methods, according to CCCP, which said in a recent six-week trial period, Project Arachnid:

Processed over 230 million web pages.

Detected over 5.1 million unique web pages hosting child sexual abuse material.

Detected over 40,000 unique images of child sexual abuse.

"We have known for some time that the problem is significant and it is growing. This is based on the increase in reports handled by Cybertip.ca each year, the fact that the number of individuals charged with child pornography offences increases in Canada every year, and the collections seized have grown exponentially," CCCP said.

"Now, for the first time we are able to paint an accurate picture of the public availability of child sexual abuse material online. This information will reinforce why more than ever Canada needs to do everything it can to address this heinous crime."

