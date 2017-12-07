Information Radio -- Winnipeg
Air Date: Dec 07, 2017 7:00 AM ET
Winnipeg Morning show
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Friday
Chance of flurries
-3°C
Saturday
Sunny
-4°C
Sunday
A mix of sun and cloud
1°C
Monday
A mix of sun and cloud
-4°C
Tuesday
A mix of sun and cloud
-4°C
Must Watch
-
'We felt like we weren't going to make it': Survivors of Furby St. fire relive rescue
2:39
Family trapped in Furby Street fire talks about their rescue after their apartment building goes up in flames.
-
Taxi advocate urges city to slow down on new rules
1:27
Dozens of cab drivers sat in the gallery at city hall as Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman's inner circle prepared to consider new regulations governing taxis and ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft.
Channels & Frequencies
Winnipeg: Radio One: 89.3 FM & 990 AM
Radio Two: 98.3 FM
Find your local CBC Channels & Frequencies »
Schedule
The Radio/Television schedule requires JavaScript.
Most Viewed
- Missing Garden Hill First Nation teen found dead kilometres from community
- Town of Churchill says leave our polar bears alone
- 'I was scared': Indigenous senior warning others after she jumped from Winnipeg taxi for safety
- 'This was my life savings': Buyers say Mini Homes of Manitoba coming up short on delivering houses
- Family fears for safety after brick hurled through window, narrowly missing baby
- Manitobans will be able to buy pot online, but can't grow at home under new legislation
- 'They have a lot to teach us': Inmates call for Canadian justice reform in journal
- Winter warrior: Learn how to run in the cold from experts who say it's more fun than you think
- Marijuana, pills, cocaine seized in schools across Winnipeg