Hundreds of patients affected by privacy breach at Grace Hospital, health authority says

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says it will notify hundreds of patients whose personal health information was inappropriately accessed by a nurse at the Grace Hospital.

Concern about the employee's unnecessary use of patient information was first raised by a manager on March 12, the health authority said.

The WRHA said an extensive audit was conducted and determined 1,756 individuals were affected by the privacy breach.

"Access to our emergency data information system is vital for nurses and staff working within the emergency department to ensure they have access to and can share information about the provision of care at any point in their shift," Lori Lamont, chief operating officer for the WRHA, said in a news release. "The only time that information may be used outside of the emergency department, however, is for patient transfers — which did not occur in this instance."

The audit found no evidence any patient was targeted specifically and no other hospital information systems were accessed inappropriately.

The WRHA said the employee indicated the information from the searches was not retained and there is no evidence to suggest any reports were printed.

"We are contacting all individuals who were affected and encourage them to connect back with our privacy office should they have any concerns or questions about the information they receive," Lamont said.

"We are very sorry for the distress this breach may cause any individuals who will receive notification in the coming weeks."