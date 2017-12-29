Winnipeg firefighters face a bitterly cold morning as they fight flames coming out of the roof of a North End home on Friday morning.

Crews were called to Pritchard Avenue near Main Street around 7 a.m.

Ihor Holowczynsky, assistant chief of fire rescue operations, said six people escaped from the home before crews arrived.

A fire burns through a roof on Pritchard Avenue near Main Street on Friday morning (Travis Golby/CBC)

Flames burned through the roof of the two-storey home and huge black clouds of smoke can be seen above the neighbourhood.

Holowczynsky said 40 to 50 firefighters are tackling the fire but it is important they rotate in and out of the cold.

"As we all know, it's a little more difficult [in the cold]," he said. "Things freeze up a lot quicker so we have to work as fast as we can."

Multiple fire trucks, police cars and ambulances are on the scene. The city's major incident response vehicle (MIRV) is also parked nearby.

John Donovan and his family live in the house next door and said they were just waking up when someone started banging at the door. It was his neighbour, who told him to get his family out of the house because the flames were jumping over to his roof.

Firefighters battle blaze in North End0:30

"As soon as I walked out my front door, the blaze was coming out of the front of the house," he said, pointing to the neighbouring home. "It was pretty big and roaring."

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Alex Forrest, head of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, posted to Twitter that it has been a very busy week fighting fires in the extreme cold.