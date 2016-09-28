Catholic priest Ron Léger, who's serving time for sexually assaulting teen boys he met a drop-in centre, will not be granted full parole. A federal parole board determined he is an "undue risk." Instead, the board voted to grant him day parole for six months.

The board determined Léger had a one-in-five chance of reoffending and he scored "just over the low threshold" as a moderate risk to reoffend sexually. They denied his application for full parole in a Sept. 15, 2016 decision.

Father Ronald Léger, shown at his first drop-in centre in the 1970s. (CBC)

Léger, 78, is serving a two-year sentence for sexually assaulting three male victims. Two were teens when they were assaulted in the 1980s. They met Leger at a drop-in centre he founded in St. Vital. The other teen was a family friend and parishioner in the early 2000s.

Léger plans to live at a "community correctional centre/community residential facility (halfway house)" during day parole, according to the documents.

He expressed remorse for his behaviour, apologized and recognized that it was wrong. But the decision also describes substantial support for Léger from the community.

"You outlined a support network that includes 25 people on your visiting list." the decision stated, "You described your income as limited but manageable."

Léger has been ordered to avoid all direct and indirect contact with the victims of his offences. He is also not allowed to be in the presence of any male children under 18 unless there is adult supervision from someone who knows his criminal history.

Léger is also barred from any places where children might be - such as parks, swimming pools, schools and recreation centres. If he fails to follow the rules, he could lose his day parole privileges.

The documents also reveal that during his time behind bars, the former priest and educator has been working as a school tutor. His supervisor, according to the documents, said he is doing an "excellent job."

Léger's case management team noted "he admits to making poor decisions in his past and will participate in identified programming" and he is "highly motivated" to participate in intervention programs.