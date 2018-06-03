Thousands of Winnipegers marched in the city's 31st Pride Parade
The parade started at Memorial Park and ended at Bonnycastle Park
Thousands of Winnipegers came out to celebrate their community with fierce pride on Sunday for the city's 31st annual Pride parade through the downtown.
The parade started at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building before going down York Avenue and then on to Fort Street. It ended at Bonnycastle Park on Assiniboine Avenue, and a party was then held at the Forks.
Many people attending had a special connection to Pride Winnipeg.
"I came out about five years ago. Coming to these events made it more easy for me to come out," said Nick Hradowy. "I knew I was not alone and that I was not strange." He said, before Pride he lived in fear.
"There is still a long way to go, but we are getting there. I'm glad that there are parts of the [law] now that protect me."
Many of Manitoba's political leaders, including Mayor Brian Bowman and Premier Brian Pallsiter, attended and spoke at the event to commemorate it.
Pallister compared the event to the Manitoba farmers currently sowing their crops, saying "we plant seeds of hope today so that hope can grow."
Sarah Fordeham was comforted to hear see her political leaders there.