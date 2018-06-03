Thousands of Winnipegers marched in the city's 31st Pride Parade

Thousands of Winnipegers came out to celebrate their community with fierce pride on Sunday for the city's 31st annual Pride parade through the downtown.

Thousands of people attended the 2018 Winnipeg Pride parade. (Travis Golby/CBC) "I'm here to celebrate pride. I am an openly gay male and I am very excited to be here," said Dan Degagne. "It's really nice to be at a place where I feel free to express myself and to be who I am and be authentic and be in a community full of other people who feel the same way."

The parade started at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building before going down York Avenue and then on to Fort Street. It ended at Bonnycastle Park on Assiniboine Avenue, and a party was then held at the Forks.

Many people attending had a special connection to Pride Winnipeg.

"I came out about five years ago. Coming to these events made it more easy for me to come out," said Nick Hradowy. "I knew I was not alone and that I was not strange." He said, before Pride he lived in fear.

A dancer on a float at the 2018 Winnipeg Pride parade. (Travis Golby/CBC) "We used to see the events on TV and news and I'd talk to my friends at work … and it was a very corporate world," he said. "So it was basically … 'you were dirty people. Strange people. The way they dress the way they behave.'"

"There is still a long way to go, but we are getting there. I'm glad that there are parts of the [law] now that protect me."

Many of Manitoba's political leaders, including Mayor Brian Bowman and Premier Brian Pallsiter, attended and spoke at the event to commemorate it.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Pride is sowing seeds of hope. (Travis Golby/CBC) "We live in the most beautiful city in the most accepting and open country on the face of the earth, and we should be thankful for that today as we celebrate, as we set the example for others," Pallister said.

Pallister compared the event to the Manitoba farmers currently sowing their crops, saying "we plant seeds of hope today so that hope can grow."

Sarah Fordeham was comforted to hear see her political leaders there.

A float at the 2018 Winnipeg Pride parade (Travis Golby/CBC) "It was great to see a lot of the politicians out today," she said. "It is great to have support from your government and feel accepted."

This is the 31st annual Pride Parade in Winnipeg. Last year Portage Avenue was part of the route, however Pride Winnipeg said they could not afford to use the large street again this year.​