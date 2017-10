Police in Powerview, Man., are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Taya Guimond was last seen in Powerview Oct. 2 and RCMP believe she may now be in Winnipeg or Selkirk.

Guimond is described as being 5'3" tall, with a heavier build, brown eyes and straight, shoulder-length black hair.

Police are concerned for Guimond's well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728.

More from CBC Manitoba: