Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who last spoke with family in the town of Powerview, Man., nearly a month ago.

Daniel John Bunn, 43, could be in Powerview-Pine Falls or the Winnipeg area, Powerview RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

He was reported missing 2½ weeks ago on the night of Dec. 5, 2017, but family last spoke with Bunn on Nov. 26, police said.

The missing man is described as five feet, eight inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, brown glasses and brown winter boots.

The RCMP said both police and family are concerned about Bunn's well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728.