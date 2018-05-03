Powerview woman killed by SUV crash into ditch near Ashern, Man.

A 42-year-old Powerview woman is dead after an SUV went off Highway 6 and rolled into a ditch south of Ashern, Man., RCMP say.

Police went to the crash site at Auction Mart Road at 2:30 a.m. Thursday and found the SUV in the ditch.

The driver had been thrown from the SUV and was in critical condition. She was taken to hospital, where she died.

Her passenger, a 53-year-old man from Hollow Water First Nation, wasn't injured.

The SUV had been heading north toward Ashern, a small Interlake community about 170 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, when the SUV went off the road, police said in a news release.

They believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The woman who died wasn't wearing a seatbelt. It's not clear whether the man was wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP from Ashern and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.