The power is back on for thousands of people who live along the shores of Lake Manitoba.
A downed power line near Oak Point plunged at least 2,200 Manitoba Hydro customers in Woodlands, St. Laurent and Lundar into the dark just after 9 p.m. Thursday.
Hydro crews worked to get the electricity restored overnight.
#mboutage We have 2,200 customers without power.—
@manitobahydro
Staff are arriving at Lundar and St. Laurent to restore service as soon as possible.
Cause is not known at this time. https://t.co/B88jnLBCPy