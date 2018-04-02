Power outage at University of Manitoba cancels classes

Numerous classes have been cancelled at the University of Manitoba due to a power outage that has impacted several buildings.

Classes in the following buildings on the Fort Garry campus are cancelled for Monday:

Helen Glass Building

Biological Sciences Building

Fitzgerald Building

Wallace Building

Education Building

St. John's College and Residence

St. Paul's College

Students in residence have been relocated to other accommodations, according to ​a notice on the U of M website.

The notice also says classes are expected to resume Tuesday.

Students and instructors are advised to check the website for further notices.