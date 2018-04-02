Power outage at University of Manitoba cancels classes
Numerous classes have been cancelled at the University of Manitoba due to a power outage that has impacted several buildings.
Several buildings are the dark and students in residence have been relocated
Numerous classes have been cancelled at the University of Manitoba due to a power outage that has impacted several buildings.
Classes in the following buildings on the Fort Garry campus are cancelled for Monday:
- Helen Glass Building
- Biological Sciences Building
- Fitzgerald Building
- Wallace Building
- Education Building
- St. John's College and Residence
- St. Paul's College
Students in residence have been relocated to other accommodations, according to a notice on the U of M website.
The notice also says classes are expected to resume Tuesday.
Students and instructors are advised to check the website for further notices.