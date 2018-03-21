The power went out in parts of east Winnipeg on Wednesday morning and Manitoba Hydro crews say a pole fire was to blame.
The pole was on Dugald Road, near Guy Savoie Drive, but the impact was felt far and wide.
Some 18,400 customers were affected in the neighbourhoods of Transcona, St. Boniface and East Kildonan.
Pockets of power were being restored through the morning and by 8 a.m. all of East Kildonan and Transcona were back on line.
Hydro says only about 480 customers are still affected and crews expect full restoration by about 9 a.m.
#mboutage Transcona/St. Boniface area: more and more outage reports in this area. Thank you for letting us know. Right now about 16,400 customers affected in total. Thank you for your patience, and if you haven't yet, please report your outage here: https://t.co/gbeF0nPIC2 pic.twitter.com/qdLa3NCeWY—
@manitobahydro