The power went out in parts of east Winnipeg on Wednesday morning and Manitoba Hydro crews say a pole fire was to blame.

The pole was on Dugald Road, near Guy Savoie Drive, but the impact was felt far and wide.

Some 18,400 customers were affected in the neighbourhoods of Transcona, St. Boniface and East Kildonan.

A police cadet directs traffic at the intersection of Marion Street and Dawson Road North, where a power outage left the traffic lights dark. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Pockets of power were being restored through the morning and by 8 a.m. all of East Kildonan and Transcona were back on line.

Hydro says only about 480 customers are still affected and crews expect full restoration by about 9 a.m.

There's not much left of the pole that caught fire. (Trevor Brine/CBC)