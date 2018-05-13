Outage knocks out power for 1,400 Transcona customers

About 1,400 Transcona customers found themselves without power Sunday morning.

Manitoba Hydro confirmed the outage, saying 1,436 customers were without service in north-east Winnipeg, including parts of Ravelston Avenue West, Almey Avenue, Margaret Swann Drive, Peguis Street and more.

At about 9 a.m., service was restored to most customers, said Manitoba Hydro.

However, some customers on Ravelston and Peguis Street would be without power until about 1 p.m., they said.

Once equipment is fixed, the power will come back on, they said.

