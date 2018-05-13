Skip to Main Content
Outage knocks out power for 1,400 Transcona customers

About 1,400 Transcona customers found themselves without power Sunday morning.

Manitoba Hydro expects the power back on around 12:30 p.m.

Power was expected to be fully restored by 12:30 p.m. Sunday, said Manitoba Hydro. (Chris Seto/CBC)

Manitoba Hydro confirmed the outage, saying 1,436 customers were without service in north-east Winnipeg, including parts of Ravelston Avenue West, Almey Avenue, Margaret Swann Drive, Peguis Street and more.

At about 9 a.m., service was restored to most customers, said Manitoba Hydro.

However, some customers on Ravelston and Peguis Street would be without power until about 1 p.m., they said.

Once equipment is fixed, the power will come back on, they said.

A power outage Saturday affect about the same number of customers in River Heights. One neighbour described hearing an "explosion" that appeared to leave a manhole cover cracked in half.
A manhole cover appears to have been cracked in half after a loud "bang" on Borebank Street in River Heights. (Bert Savard/Radio Canada)

