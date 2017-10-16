A power outage in the St. James Industrial area east of the Winnipeg airport affected traffic lights along Route 90 on Monday morning.

Manitoba Hydro tweeted around 9:30 a.m. that about 1,600 customers are affected by the outage. Hydro said two conductors down.

The utility announced it had restored power to all but six customers by 11:05 a.m., and expected to have the remaining customers restored by about 1:30 p.m.