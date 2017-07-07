Hundreds of Winnipeggers found themselves powerless on Friday morning.

An electricity outage impacted more than 500 Manitoba Hydro customers in the city's St. Boniface neighbourhood while another 370 were affected in the Garden City and West Kildonan areas.

The cause of the problem in the Garden City-West Kildonan area was a large tree limb that fell onto a power line, a tweet from Hydro stated.

Power was restored there shortly before 8 a.m. but it remains out in St. Boniface, west of Des Meurons Street between Marion Street and Provencher Boulevard.

Crews are still working there and hope to have it repaired by 9:30 a.m., a hydro spokesperson told CBC News.

No information has been released on the cause of that outage.

Anyone without power can report the problem through hydro's website.