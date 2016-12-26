Several thousand customers are without power in Winnipeg and Headingley, Man. right now.

Manitoba Hydro says a downed power line in a farmer's field near Headingley is the source of the outage.

The line has led to thousands of people living in Winnipeg's Unicity, Assiniboine, and Headingley, Man. without power.

"Obviously it's large," said spokesman Bruce Owen.

Owen said crews are trying to get to the field to restore power, but there's no estimate yet of when it could turn back on.

He said the power went out around 2:30 p.m. CT.

Power also went out earlier today in St. Norbert, Man. after a loader hit a power pole.

Hydro says to watch Twitter for updates.

2/2 Headingley customers are still without power. We are making plans to restore service ASAP. Problem appears to be line NW of Headingley. — @manitobahydro