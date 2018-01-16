A Winnipegger who hoped to use and drive for Uber in Winnipeg is up in arms over a Manitoba Public Insurance plan that could block the ride-hailing app's arrival in the province.

MPI has introduced a new insurance use category for motorists who want to drive for Uber or Lyft that would add about $225 a year, or about 65 cents a day, to existing premiums.

"The cost of insuring in that group would be up to 20 per cent higher," said Ward Keith, MPI's vice president of business development. "Manitobans who want to do ride-sharing services would move their vehicles into the new vehicle-for-hire insurance use."

On Monday, both Uber and Lyft said MPI's plan might stop their companies from coming to the province.

Instead, they want a blanket policy that covers drivers during ridesharing activities.

Michael Tyas, a Winnipegger who was hoping to drive for Uber, is incensed.

"I don't own a car but I thought, 'This is actually a way that, perhaps, I could afford to own a car,'" he said. "Uber and Lyft are thumbing their noses at this terrible plan, and I am too."

Keith said the plan is consistent with other jurisdictions and said it's not possible to turn the basic insurance MPI offers on and off to allow for another body (Uber or Lyft) to insure it during particular activities.

In Manitoba, insurance is offered at the vehicle level, and Keith says a legislative change would need to be made to accommodate a different arrangement.

MPI has also offered "time bands" to drivers that could reduce the 20 per cent increase down to five per cent, if drivers only wanted to use Uber during certain time periods.

Tyas says that's a terrible plan.

"One of the most convenient things about being a ride-sharing driver is you can pick and choose when you want to work," he said. "It's all about convenience, and it's about being able to respond to surges in demand – so when people are streaming out of MTS Centre, you're there. Or if it's 3 a.m. on New Year's Day, you're there."

In July 2016, Ontario amended provincial legislation to ensure drivers were covered by their regular insurance from when an app is turned on to when passengers exit the vehicle.

In addition, Intact Insurance developed a plan in conjunction with Uber specifically for ride-hailing app drivers.

'Some Johnny-come-lately'

"I'm already disappointed. Uber isn't coming. It would take a miracle for any good business to step into Manitoba with this mess and think they're going to be able to amass a great crew of drivers and to make a profit," said Tyas. "The kicker is that the province is now going to be putting up taxi prices in anticipation of all the ride-sharing … I honestly don't think they thought this through."

However, the Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition is happy about the decision.

"This validates everything we've been saying about safety since day one," said coalition spokesperson Scott McFadyen.

But, he said, the premium is lower than what taxi drivers were hoping ride-hailing app drivers would have to pay.

"We're paying $10,500 per year in terms of rates, so it is blatantly unfair that someone can come along — some Johnny-come-lately — come along and enter our market place and pay far less," he said.