Manitoba unveiled its "hybrid model" for selling pot in the province when recreational marijuana use becomes legal next July.

The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation will secure the supply of marijuana and track it in Manitoba, but private retail stores will be in charge of selling it.

Pot won't be sold where alcohol is sold, and therefore, the province won't have to pay for new storefronts, Premier Brian Pallister said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will deal with supply chains and orders from retailers, and retail stores will open as early as July 2, 2018.

Marijuana is scheduled to be legalized under federal legislation on July 1, 2018.

The province is now taking applications from retailers to open one or more stores to sell pot. That process will remain open until Dec. 22, 2017.

"This is a step by step process," said Pallister, who did not reveal at what age people will be able to legally purchase pot.

The government said there was great interest when it put out a provincial expression of interest to test the market. It closed in September.

Some Manitoba companies already have major money on the table and pushed for a private distribution and retail model.

Winnipeg-based producer Delta 9, the only producer licensed to sell medical cannabis in Manitoba, went public on the TSX Venture stock exchange last week, gearing up to expand production ahead of legalization. CEO John Arbuthnot said he would like to see Delta 9 storefronts selling recreational cannabis.

Many smaller players, such as vape shops, also pushed for private enterprise, but Vape Haven and Hemp Haven owner Jeremy Loewen said the government needs to play a role to make sure it's a level playing field for those who want to open dispensaries.

Pallister also has seen pressure from the public sector, with a union saying it is the safest way to run the industry.

Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union president Michelle Gawronsky said the sale should be through stand-alone stores operated by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries staff. Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries did respond to the government's call for a request for expressions of interest.

Most provinces and territories are still working through how cannabis will be sold.

Alberta announced cannabis will be sold in specialty stores, separate from alcohol, tobacco and pharmaceuticals, but there are no details about whether the stores will be publicly or privately operated.

In Ontario, the cannabis plan announced earlier this fall included about 150 stand-alone stores and an online ordering service that will be overseen by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario.