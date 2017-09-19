The company that owns Winnipeg's tallest office tower has been denied the right to expand a surface-parking lot within barricade-hopping distance of Portage and Main.

Harvard Developments, which owns the 201 Portage office tower at Portage and Main, asked the City of Winnipeg for permission to add 36 parking spots to its surface lot at 416 Main St., north of its tower.

The Regina-based firm offered to improve landscaping on the lot and maintain it as surface parking until such time it builds upon the lot.

However, Winnipeg's planning, property and development department has denied the request.​

In an appeal hearing on Tuesday before city council's property committee, Harvard senior property manager Jim Moore said his firm has also purchased the Palomino Club building to the north of the site as a prelude to redevelopment, and asked for permission to maintain an expanded parking lot for five years.

Moore said the new development won't take place until True North Square is completed south of Graham Avenue, and Harvard has the opportunity to assess the economic feasibility of a mixed-use development of its own.

Moore reminded councillors his firm has already invested in underground-concourse improvements at Portage and Main and also is planning to improve public space at Portage Avenue and Notre Dame Avenue.

"It's like we're bringing gifts forward and being told 'we don't want your gifts'" Moore told the committee.

Point Douglas Coun. Mike Pagtakhan, whose ward includes part of downtown, told the property committee it is not appropriate to maintain a surface lot so close to Portage and Main.

The committee ultimately agreed. Couns. Jenny Gerbasi (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry), Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan), Shawn Dobson (St. Charles) and chair John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry) voted to deny the parking-lot expansion.