A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting outside a home in Portage la Prairie, Man., earlier this week.

RCMP got to the home around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, after a report came in that a man had been shot outside a house on Poplar Bay.

By the time officers got there, the injured man — a 26-year-old from Portage la Prairie — had already been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, RCMP said a 20-year-old man had been charged with attempted murder and multiple firearm offences. He's in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The incident doesn't appear to be random, and there's no public safety issue in relation to the shooting, police said.

Investigators were still at the scene on Thursday morning.

2nd shooting in 3 days

The shooting comes three days after another shooting in Portage la Prairie that sent three people to hospital. One person was initially listed in critical condition but has since improved.

That shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Dec. 2, at a home on Royal Road North.

Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man from Brandon with three counts of attempted murder. Another man, a 19-year-old from Portage la Prairie, is wanted by police, accused of aggravated assault.