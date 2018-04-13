New
1 in hospital after vehicle hits building on Portage Avenue
One person is in hospital in stable condition after a vehicle hit the side of a building on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg's Kirkfield neighbourhood Friday morning.
Vehicle flipped, hit side of building at Portage Avenue and Shelley Street
Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to Portage at Shelley Street, just east of Westwood Drive, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service said.
The vehicle could be seen flipped on its side up against the building.
A tow truck was at the scene just after noon to remove the vehicle.