1 in hospital after vehicle hits building on Portage Avenue

One person is in hospital in stable condition after a vehicle hit the side of a building on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg's Kirkfield neighbourhood Friday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to Portage at Shelley Street, just east of Westwood Drive, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service said.

The vehicle could be seen flipped on its side up against the building.

A tow truck was at the scene just after noon to remove the vehicle.