1 in hospital after vehicle hits building on Portage Avenue

Vehicle flipped, hit side of building at Portage Avenue and Shelley Street

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to Portage Avenue at Shelley Street, east of Westwood Drive, just after 10 a.m. Friday, Winnipeg police said. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

One person is in hospital in stable condition after a vehicle hit the side of a building on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg's Kirkfield neighbourhood Friday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to Portage at Shelley Street, just east of Westwood Drive, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service said.

The vehicle could be seen flipped on its side up against the building.

A tow truck was at the scene just after noon to remove the vehicle.

