Portage la Prairie RCMP look for missing teen

Police in Portage la Prairie are asking for help tracking down a missing 17-year-old.

Karen Savanah Toth hasn't been seen or heard from since leaving Portage to see friends in Brandon on April 6.

She was supposed to return to Portage on April 8 but did not arrive when expected, police said.

Toth is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and roughly 135 pounds, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Toth might be staying with friends in Brandon or Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on Toth's whereabouts is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445.

