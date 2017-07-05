Mayor Brian Bowman won't commit to the release of a $116,000 study into the transportation ramifications of reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians.

Winnipeg's most well-known intersection has been closed to pedestrians since 1979, when foot traffic was diverted underground through the weather-protected walkway system. Bowman pledged to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians when he ran for mayor in 2014, but progress since then has been slow.

In 2016, the city hired Dillon Consulting to conduct a study of the "options to reintroduce pedestrian crossings on three or four legs of the intersection of Portage Avenue and Main Street. At the time, Bowman was still hopeful the work could be completed in July 2017.

According to the request for proposals to conduct the study, Dillon was expected to determine how reopening the intersection would affect traffic signals, motor-vehicle traffic and Winnipeg Transit. Dillon was also expected to identify safety risks, technical requirements and a rough cost estimate for the work.​

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman won't commit to the release of a Portage and Main transportation study that cost the city $116,000. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

After the study was completed and presented to the city, most of its contents have not been made public. Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman has stated repeatedly that the city is still working on a report that will determine what needs to be done to reopen the intersection.

Following the first executive policy committee meeting of July 2017 — the month the mayor hoped the intersection would reopen — Bowman declined to commit to the release of the Dillon study at any point in the future.

"It's not one I can comment on. I haven't seen it," Bowman said Wednesday at city hall, committing only to the release of a report by city staff. "I would like to see as much information made public in the administrative report when it comes forward."

North Kildonan Coun. Browaty has been pushing for the release of the Dillon study. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty, who has been trying to obtain his own copy of the Dillon study since January, repeated his call for the release of the document.