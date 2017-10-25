Winnipeg's transit union says reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians will lead to more assaults on bus drivers.

The Amalgamated Transit Union, which has already expressed opposition to reopening the intersection on the grounds buses might strike pedestrians in turning lanes, now says changes to the central intersection also pose a safety risk to transit operators.

A city-commissioned traffic study concluded Winnipeg Transit travel times will increase if the intersection is amended to allow pedestrians to cross above ground.

"When service is delayed, people get upset, and when people get upset, they tend to assault the driver," said John Callahan, the ATU's international vice president and the former president of the union's Winnipeg branch.

Callahan made his comments at city hall before city council considered a plan to spend $3.5 million to make improvements to Portage and Main and plan for a reopening that could take place as soon as 2019.

The plan, which will be debated by council on Wednesday afternoon, calls for the city to redirect $2 million in road repair funds to the project and use $1.5 million worth of other existing budget lines to pay for a three-pronged Portage and Main plan:

Up to $500,000 would pay for new sidewalks, curbs, paving bands and trees connected to the Richardson plaza at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Up to $1.5 million would improve city property in the underground concourse, consisting of work below the 201 Portage Avenue office tower at the northwest corner of the intersection, removing the bunker at the Richardson plaza and concourse evaluations, assessments and studies.

Mayor Brian Bowman and all memebrs of council's executive policy committee support the plan, while North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty opposes it.

On Wednesday morning, about 20 members of the transit union and other labour unions protested the reopening outside city hall. Callahan said transit workers are frustrated by the slow progress on safety improvements, flat funding from the province for transit and the potential for transit cuts in 2018.

Inside city hall, Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce chair Johanna Hurme appeared before council to support reopening the intersection. So did Rosanne Hill Blaisdell, vice-president of Harvard Developments, which owns the 201 Portage office tower at the northwest corner of Portage and Main.

Hill Blaisdell said it's important for the city to invest in Portage and Main when neighbouring property owners such as her company are investing millions in their properties.