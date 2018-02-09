Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit is looking into how a 14-year-old girl's collarbone was broken while running away from police earlier this week.

On Feb. 7, RCMP officers were called to a recreation centre in Portage la Prairie, Man., to deal with an allegation of threats uttered by a group of youths, according to a news release from the investigation unit.

When they got there, officers approached the 14-year-old girl and she tried to run away, the release says. Police chased her on foot.

When they caught her, they apprehended her and brought her to the Portage detachment, the release continues. When she complained of pain to her shoulder and arm, police took her to the hospital, where it was determined she had a broken collarbone.

RCMP notified the Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in the province, the next day.

"Although this was not a serious injury as defined by regulations, the IIU civilian director determined it to be in the public interest for the agency to investigate," the release says.

The release says no further details will be provided because the investigation is ongoing.