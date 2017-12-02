One person is in critical condition after shots were fired in a home in Portage la Prairie early Saturday.

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to reports of gunshots at a home on Royal Road North around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police say three people were injured and taken to hospital, including one person who remains in critical condition.

Police say suspects have been located and RCMP do not believe there are any public safety concerns.

Portage la Prairie RCMP along with the RCMP Major Crime Unit continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-857-4445.