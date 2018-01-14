A horrific crash that closed a major Ontario highway Saturday has claimed the life of a Portage la Prairie man and his teenaged daughter.

Dryden Ontario Provincial Police said Dustin McLaughlin, 31, and his daughter, Cheyanne McLaughlin, 13, died after the SUV they were driving lost control on the Trans Canada Highway west of Vermilion Bay Saturday evening at about 5:30 p.m.

Cheyanne lived in Nipigon, Ont.

The SUV, which was heading east, collided with a westbound semi. Police said three other passengers in the backseat were taken to hospital for treatment then later airlifted to Winnipeg.

A family member politely declined to speak to media but confirmed the three other passengers in the backseat were also McLaughlin's children.

The driver of the semi was not hurt. The highway was closed for about 9 hours.