A familiar sound has returned to the City of Portage la Prairie.

After being decommissioned for safety reasons in 2010, the bell on top of Portage City Hall — which had rung faithfully every day for nearly 120 years — is back in the swing of things.

Well, sort of.

"The problem was that the old bell rang by the whole bell swinging — and the bell weighs a thousand pounds — so what was happening is it was rattling the whole third floor of city hall ... and we had some structural concerns," explained Dave Green, Portage's parks manager and the man behind the plan to bring the bell back without bringing down city hall.

So while the massively heavy bell could safely sit motionless on the roof of the three-storey city hall building, it couldn't and didn't ring for seven years until Green found a new, high-tech way of ringing it without swinging it.

"What we have now is called a stationary bell ringer," explained Green. "The striker of the bell just moves, not the bell itself. It's done electronically, with almost like an electromagnet type of thing."

The new bell-ringer can be programmed to ding the bell three times a day, and even knows to reset itself for daylight savings time.

It's a far cry from the old days when someone had to physically ring the bell with a rope, and a vast improvement on the mechanical system the city had been using that rang the bell but also threatened to topple city hall, says Green.

A way to communicate instantly

Portage mayor Irvine Ferris said the bell, which was specially built for the city in 1891 and originally hung at Portage's old fire hall, rang for years at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., and again one last time at 9 p.m. every day.

Portage la Prairie's three-storey city hall. (Manitoba Government)

While the new bell can only be programmed to ring three times a day — the city has nixed the 9 p.m. ringing — Irvine says hearing the bell again has brought back memories.

"It was certainly a way to communicate instantly to all the citizens — if that bell rang there was a reason for it — whether it was routine to mark when to go to school or when it was supper time, but also when there was emergencies and that sort of thing," he said. "If we heard that bell in the morning we ran for school because we knew we were on the verge of being late and it was the same thing at supper time — you knew when to go home, and you could hear it all over."

Ferris said the bell rang outside of its set schedule in 1939 when King George and his wife Queen Elizabeth made a stop in the city, and was rung solemnly after the assassinations of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King.

The ringing returned to Portage about a month ago after the city received a Canada 150 grant from the federal government that covered half of the device's $15,000 price tag.

And while the new device isn't able to deliver quite the same decibel levels Portagers will remember from the bell's swinging past, both Green and Ferris say the city is happy to have it back.

"Us old-timers are used to the old bell and how loud it was, but anybody coming up now would be satisfied with it," said Green. "At least it's working and it's returned a bit of the heritage and history back in the city."