RCMP are searching for two teenagers after a shooting in Portage la Prairie sent three people to hospital.

RCMP were called to reports of gunshots at a home on Royal Road North around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Three people were taken to hospital, one has since been released, and one is in critical condition.

Eighteen-year-old Gary Joseph McIvor from Brandon has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and a 19-year-old Mateo Roulette from Portage la Prairie has been charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about the two teenager's location is asked not to approach them but to contact RCMP at 204-857-4445.

Portage la Prairie is about 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg.