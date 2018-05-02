Woman charged with bringing cocaine into northern Manitoba community by plane

Poplar River RCMP have laid trafficking charges against a woman accused of bringing cocaine into Poplar River First Nation by plane.

Officers met the woman at the Poplar River Airport Thursday after police say she became a suspect in an investigation looking into how drugs are coming into the community, roughly 350 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

RCMP say the woman admitted to having illegal drugs when stopped by officers at the baggage claim area, and officers found two packages containing 46 grams of cocaine during a search.

The 29-year-old woman is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

More from CBC Manitoba: