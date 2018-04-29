Skip to Main Content
RCMP, Winnipeg police nab man near Polo Park after car chase from Headingley

Police had to break off pursuit but eventually got their man after a car chase through Winnipeg Sunday afternoon.

Elisha Dacey · CBC News ·
Winnipeg police at the scene of Portage Avenue and Tylehurst Street Sunday afternoon. (CBC)

Winnipeg police were asked by Manitoba RCMP just after noon to help pursue a car from Headingley as it sped into the city, said Const. Rob Carver.

Police chased the vehicle briefly, said Carver, but stopped when the car began driving more erratically. 

The car was soon stopped near Polo Park at Portage Avenue and Richmond Street using a "stop stick" — also known as a spike belt — and the driver, a man, was taken into custody by RCMP, said Carver.

Several police cruisers surrounded the black car, a BMW 335I with Ontario plates, on Tylehurst Street, and the vehicle's windshield was also damaged.

No one was hurt, said Carver.

Tylehurst Street near Portage Avenue was blocked Sunday afternoon. (CBC)

The car being chased suffered windshield damage. (CBC)
