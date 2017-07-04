A new poll suggests support for the Progressive Conservatives could be slipping, particularly among lower-income Manitobans and Winnipeggers, although the PCs remain the most popular party in the province.

The poll was conducted by Probe Research and commissioned by the Winnipeg Free Press.

It asked respondents who they would vote for if an election were held that day.

Despite controversial decisions around closing emergency rooms and other cuts, the PCs have the support of 42 per cent of poll respondents, more than any other party. That number is 12 percentage points ahead of the NDP, but 11 points lower than what the PCs enjoyed after the 2016 election.

Since December, PC support among households earning less than $30,000 has dropped 15 points to 40 per cent, while support for the NDP more than doubled from 14 per cent to 31 per cent, the poll suggests.

Support is evenly split among women, with 35 per cent supporting the PCs and 33 per cent supporting the NDP in the poll.

The governing party and the Opposition are also deadlocked in Winnipeg, with 31 per cent supporting the PCs and 34 per cent supporting the NDP. Support for the PCs among Winnipeggers fell 10 points, while support for the NDP rose nine points.

The poll was conducted via telephone interviews with 1,000 Manitoba adults between June 6 and June 18. The results are considered accurate within 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.