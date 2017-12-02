Winnipeg police are looking for a witness who may have seen a collision that left a woman in her 80s dead.

The woman was found hit by a car and lying on Main Street, at the Anderson Avenue intersection, early Friday morning.

She was rushed to hospital but later died.

Police said investigators believe there was a second pedestrian who may have been crossing the street at the same time and officers want to speak to that person.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).