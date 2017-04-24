Seven people are charged with numerous weapons-related offences after police were called about a fight involving 100 people at a Winnipeg community club.

The call came in just after 1 a.m. on Saturday and police were told the group was fighting in the parking lot of Woodhaven Park C.C. on Glendale Boulevard, and that one person was armed with a shotgun.

Because of the amount of people and seriousness of the call, 11 police units were assigned.

"It tied up a lot of units at a very critical hour of day [for a weekend]," said police spokesperson Const. Tammy Skrabek.

The seven people charged — three youths and three adults — were found in an SUV that had left the scene and was involved in a high-risk traffic stop by the police on the St. James Bridge.

From inside the vehicle, police recovered a shotgun, two pellet guns and two cans of pepper spray, Skrabek said.

Police do not believe the incident was gang-related, she added.

"It appears to have been a a group of youths that perhaps were meeting for a pre-organized fight or dispute that clearly escalated."

The youths who are charged include a girl and two boys. The adults include an 18-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old man.