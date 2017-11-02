Manitoba's police watchdog put out a call for help finding a witness to a fatal hit-and-run involving an off-duty Winnipeg police officer.

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking for someone who was with Cody Severight that night he was hit and fatally injured while crossing Main Street near Sutherland Avenue. It happened just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 10.

The IIU says Severight and the other person were crossing Main from east to west at the time of the collision.

Const. Justin Holz was arrested about seven kilometres away and charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene. Holz is currently on administrative leave with pay while the investigation is underway.