A Manitoba judge has awarded a Winnipeg woman $3,000 after police unlawfully entered her home and confined her in a cruiser more than five years ago.

But he ruled the woman made matters worse with "irate, belligerent, loud and obstructive" behaviour during the incident, and stopped well short of awarding the full $25,000 she sought.

"No one should expect significant compensation when escalating a situation, such as happened here, and effectively forcing the officers to react and defend in the way they did," Justice Chris Martin wrote in the ruling, filed on Nov. 6.

Around 4:15 a.m. on June 21, 2012, Winnipeg police got a 911 call about a potential break-in and assault at Kristy Ironstand's apartment unit, according to the ruling.

The caller, who wasn't in the unit, told police she could hear banging and the sounds of someone being punched from outside, and said Ironstand was away from home on a trip, the ruling says.

Police later learned Ironstand had actually returned from her trip about an hour prior to the call, and was in fact in her home along with her boyfriend and children at the time.

'Abusive' complainant detained in cruiser

Roughly five minutes later, two police officers arrived at the building and found the 911 caller just outside. The caller and her companion were both intoxicated, and the caller was "uncooperative" when an officer spoke to her in passing, the ruling states.

Police went and knocked on Ironstand's door, the document says. According to the police account, which Martin accepted, Ironstand "immediately started yelling and was belligerent," and officers pushed past her to enter the unit. The judge noted Ironstand had a different version of events, in which she accused police of calling her a "dumb c---," but he didn't find it valid.

According to the ruling, officers explained to her the nature of the 911 call and that they needed to check on the well-being of people inside, but didn't explain that they had the right to enter, and didn't stop to find out who Ironstand was. Instead, they learned she was the resident of the home a few seconds after stepping inside.

Martin wrote that Ironstand continued to be verbally abusive and attempted to physically obstruct the officers once they came inside, and found police detained her in the cruiser outside so they could figure out what happened.

Entry not 'reasonable and necessary': judge​

Martin concluded the police officers "simply wanted to ensure that everyone was safe.

"To do that, they wanted to speak to the adult male who was there. But, everything Ms. Ironstand did, physically and verbally, prevented that from happening in a sensible and reasonably calm way," Martin wrote.

The judge concluded the officers acted "reasonably or proportionally" in forcibly detaining Ironstand in the police cruiser during the incident. Ironstand was "slightly injured" in the process, the ruling states, but the judge found the injuries "wholly unintentional and coincidental to their proportionate response to her behaviour."

However, the judge still awarded Ironstand $500 in damages for false imprisonment and battery, and an additional $2,500 in general damages for the unlawful entry into her home and the breach of her privacy.

"I have no doubt that the officers honestly believed that they had to enter Ms. Ironstand's suite, despite her protests, to ensure the safety of everyone inside," the judge wrote.

"However, whether this was because of departmental policy or not, and mindful of not falling into the Monday-morning-quarterback trap, I cannot find that entering her suite was objectively reasonable and necessary in the circumstances."

Police will review training

The matter was litigated over five years, and the issue of costs is still being decided. Ian Histed, Ironstand's lawyer, said he couldn't comment on the case until that was done.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg police told CBC News in an email the service has reviewed the decision.

"Justice Martin found that the 'police acted proportionally and in good faith, and that their entry into the home was minimally intrusive in that they did not force entry, did not cause any damage, and were in the residence for only as long as it took to sort the situation out,'" the spokesperson wrote.

He said the service will be reviewing training "to ensure that our front-line officers have a clear understanding of their authority in these type of situations."