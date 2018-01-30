A standoff that started after a woman called police to say she'd been taken hostage ended with the arrest of two men in Brandon.

The woman reported late Sunday morning that she was held captive and burned with a cigarette by two men with a shotgun at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Park Street, in the city's east end.

Two of her relatives got her out of the residence but were threatened with the shotgun by the two men, police said.

The complex was cordoned off and police made attempts to negotiate with two men.

One of the men left the complex at about 10 p.m. after "lengthy attempts at negotiations" and was taken into custody, police said. The second man left at about midnight.

Police later searched the apartment and found a 12-gauge pump-action pistol-grip shotgun, ammunition and a military-style flak jacket.

A 22-year-old Brandon man faces charges of threatening to cause death or injury, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement, as well as numerous weapons charges. A 45-year-old Brandon man faces assault charges and a number of charges related to weapons.

Both were scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Police said the woman did not require medical attention for her injuries.

More from CBC Manitoba: