A 25-year-old man is facing a slew of firearms charges after police searched a North End home Friday.

Officers were executing a search warrant on Magnus Avenue, between Salter Street and Aikins Street, when they found a number of firearms.

Officers seized a sawed-off shotgun and a sawed-off rifle. They also seized shotgun shells and cartridges.

The man was charged with 17 offences including possession of a firearm obtained by crime and possession of a prohibited firearm.

