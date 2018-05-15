Skip to Main Content
Police seek woman missing for almost 3 weeks

Notifications

New

Police seek woman missing for almost 3 weeks

Winnipeg police are searching for a woman who went missing in late April.

April Carpenter last seen in Winnipeg's West End on April 26

CBC News ·
April Carpenter went missing on April 26 in Winnipeg's West End. (Submitted)Winnipeg police are searching for a woman who went missing in late April.

April Carpenter, 23, was last reported seen in the city's West End nearly three weeks ago, on April 26. 

She is described as an Indigenous woman, 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds. She has light brown shoulder-length hair and noticeable dimples.

Police ask anyone with information about where she is to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us