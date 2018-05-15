Police seek woman missing for almost 3 weeks

April Carpenter went missing on April 26 in Winnipeg's West End. (Submitted) Winnipeg police are searching for a woman who went missing in late April.

April Carpenter, 23, was last reported seen in the city's West End nearly three weeks ago, on April 26.

She is described as an Indigenous woman, 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds. She has light brown shoulder-length hair and noticeable dimples.

Police ask anyone with information about where she is to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.