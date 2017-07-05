Police are searching for another man who was allegedly involved in the shooting death of a father whose dying moments were broadcast live on Facebook.

Leon Edward Patchinose, 29, is wanted for manslaughter in connection with the death of William Sumner.

Sumner, a 27-year-old father of three, was shot three times on Father's Day in Winnipeg's North End.

Five days after the shooting, police charged Cameron Bounthieng Kinnavanthong, 32, with second-degree murder, plus several other charges related to possession of weapons and other restricted devices.

Gene Lester Joseph Malcolm, 33, and Jonathan Erin Catcheway, 28, have also been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Sumner was at a house on Pritchard Avenue near McKenzie Street when there was a fight with Kinnavanthong and some other people, police said in June. Police allege Kinnavanthong pulled out a handgun and fired a number of shots at Sumner then fled the house.

A local woman posted a live broadcast on Facebook of emergency workers trying to resuscitate Sumner outside the house and family learned of his death when someone posted a RIP message on his Facebook wall.

William Sumner was rushed to hospital on Father's Day where he died of gunshot wounds, family members say. (Supplied photo)

Police previously said Malcolm, Catcheway and Kinnavanthong have had prior run-ins with police and have gang associations, but it is not known if the shooting was a gang matter.

Patchinose is described as six-foot-four and 150 pounds.

Police said people should not approach Patchinose. Anyone with information should contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.