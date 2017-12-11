RCMP are looking for Joey Pashe, 28, from Portage la Prairie. (RCMP/Submitted)

RCMP are searching for a 28-year-old man after another man showed up to a hospital in Portage la Prairie with a stab wound,.

Two men got into a fight at a home on Tupper Street N., on Sunday evening, police said, and a 25-year-old man was stabbed. He is still in hospital in stable condition.

RCMP are looking for Joey Pashe, 28, from Portage la Prairie. He is described as five-foot-10 tall, with short, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

